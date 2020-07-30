Maqis confiscates 600 dragonfish headed for China

SEPANG: Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (Maqis) Selangor thwarted an attempt to smuggle 600 golden arowana worth RM215,816 to China on Tuesday (July 28).

Its director, Dr Tarmisal Alimin, said the fish in polystyrene boxes were discovered at the cargo inspection area of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang.

He said their microchip code and supporting Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) documents did not match.

“The golden arowana were confiscated because the documents were found to be inaccurate and misleading,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 13 of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 (Act 728) for declaring a false, inaccurate or misleading document, and if convicted, can face a maximum fine of RM50,000, two-year imprisonment or both. — Bernama