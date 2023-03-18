Maqis foils attempt to smuggle 24,500 kg of glutinous rice

ALOR SETAR: The Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (Maqis) foiled an attempt to smuggle 24,500 kilogrammes of glutinous rice flour from Thailand which were brought in without a valid permit at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complex here last Saturday.

Head of Bukit Kayu Hitam entrance Mohd Sukor Shafie said the glutinous rice flour estimated to be worth RM103,000 was seized at 5 pm following a routine inspection carried out by the duty officer.

“We stopped a container and after we inspected the container found 2,450 boxes of glutinous rice flour weighing at an estimated 24,500 kilogrammes being brought into the country without a valid import permit.

“We surrendered the consignment to the Rice and Padi Regulatory Division for further action,” he said in a statement here today. - Bernama