Maqis foils attempt to smuggle bird’s nest to Vietnam

SEPANG: The Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS) seized 40 kilogrammes (kg) of birds’ nests, worth RM240,000, for export to Vietnam, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) on Saturday.

Selangor Maqis director, Mohd Sobri Md Hashim, said that an attempt to smuggle the birds’ nests, by a 25-year-old Vietnamese woman, was foiled with the cooperation of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (Customs).

He said that the birds’ nests, which were placed in two separate packages, were detected by the Customs scanner, and were believed to be being taken to Vietnam for business purposes.

“The birds’ nests were seized by Maqis because they do not have an export permit and a valid veterinary health certificate,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Sobri said that the act of exporting animal products without a valid permit from Maqis is an offence under Section 11 (2) of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 (Act 728), which can be punished under Section 11 (3) of the same law. - Bernama