Maqis foils bid to smuggle animal products at KLIA2

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS) in collaboration with the Customs Department (JKDM) foiled an attempt to smuggle animal products at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) on Wednesday.

Its Selangor director Mohd Sobri Md Hashim said MAQIS confiscated the products weighing 20 kilogrammes estimated to be worth RM200 brought in by a Chinese national in his 30s after his luggage went through JKDM’s scanning equipment at 6.30 am.

“The consignment contained eight kilogrammes of ducks and 12 kilogrammes of raw beef sausages that were placed in a luggage and are at risk of bringing diseases into the country,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the animal products were confiscated for not having an import permit and valid health and halal certificates.

Mohd Sobri said importing animal products without a valid permit from MAQIS is an offence under Section 11 (1) of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 (Act 728) which can be punished under Section 11 (3) of the same Act, and liable to a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment of up to six years or both if convicted. - Bernama