Maqis seize bird’s nest worth RM250,000 at KLIA

SEPANG: The Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS) seized 150 kilogrammes of processed bird’s nest worth about RM250,000 for export to Vietnam at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here on Thursday (Sept 22).

MAQIS Selangor director Mohd Sobri Md Hashim in a statement today said an inspection at 1 pm conducted by officers from MAQIS in collaboration with the Malaysia Airports Auxiliary Police, on a Vietnamese national found 15 boxes he was carrying did not have valid documents such as Export Permits and Health Certificates.

“Following that, the processed bird’s nest weighing 150 kilogrammes were detained for further action,“ he said.

Export of animal products without a valid permit is an offence. Offenders are liable to be fined not more than RM100,000 or jailed not more than six months or both, if convicted. - Bernama