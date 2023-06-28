Maqis seizes 18 tonnes of rice brought in without valid documents from S’pore

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (Maqis) of Johor seized about 18 tonnes of rice from Singapore not having valid documents to import the item.

Maqis said it also seized the lorry carrying the 20 jumbo sacks of rice, estimated to be worth RM100,000, at the cargo import route of Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI), here, at 3 pm on Thursday (June 22).

“Further inspection by the Maqis enforcement officer found that the product was brought in by declaring it as a different item to deceive the enforcement officers at the entry point.

“The lorry driver, in his 30s, has had his statement recorded and the case has been handed over to the Johor Paddy and Rice Regulatory Division for further investigation,” Maqis said in a statement today. - Bernama