KLANG: The Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (Maqis) seized 25,200 kg of dates worth RM141,229.44 which did not meet import permit conditions at Westport, Port Klang, here last Saturday.

Selangor Maqis acting director Zamri Hashim, in a statement today said the seizure was made following a routine inspection carried out by enforcement officers around 11am.

He said all the items which were from Saudi Arabia were seized for not complying with the 3P certificate (grading, packaging and labelling).

The case was being investigated under Section 15(1) of the Malaysia Quarantine and Inspection Services 2011 [Act 728], which carries a fine of not more than RM100,000 or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six years or both, if convicted, he added.

Zamri said Maqis viewed seriously issues related to food safety, disease control and risk of pest entry that could threaten the country’s food sustainability. — Bernama