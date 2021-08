SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (Maqis) detained a container carrying fish food from China that had no import permit at West Port last Thursday (Aug 12).

In a statement issued here today, Maqis said the container, laden with 8,938 kilogrammes of fish food worth RM98,466.73, was detained during a routine inspection at 5pm.

“Following inspection, it was found that the processed fish food had no valid import permit,” read the statement.

The case is investigated under Section 11 (1) of the Maqis Act which provides an imprisonment for up to six years, or maximum fine of RM100,000, or both, upon conviction.

-Bernama