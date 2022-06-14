Maqis seizes frozen pork from Spain worth over RM280,000

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS) Selangor detained a container carrying frozen pork from Spain worth RM282,000 at the Northport, Klang, on Sunday.

It said that the container containing 25,000 kilogrammes of frozen pork was seized during a routine inspection carried out by the department.

“Following the inspection, it was found that the consignment did not comply with the conditions of the import permit issued by Maqis,” it said in a statement today.

“Failure to comply with the permit conditions can be charged under Section 15 (1) of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 and is punishable under Section 15 (2) of the same law, which provides for a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment for up to six years or both, upon conviction,” read the statement. - Bernama