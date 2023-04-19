Maqis seizes lobster seeds in car from Singapore

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS) detained a car after it was found carrying four boxes of lobster seeds from Singapore without a permit.

Johor MAQIS Jdirector Edie Putra Md Yusof said the car was stopped at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) here at 1 am yesterday.

He said the lobster seeds were found hidden in modified boxes in the car following an inspection.

The boxes of lobster seeds were brought into the country without a MAQIS Import Permit and Health Certificate using a private vehicle on the import route (car or passenger route) and were seized, he said in a statement today.

Edie Putra said that importing any type of agricultural produce without a MAQIS import permit is an offense under Section 11(1) of the MAQIS Act 2011 [Act 728] . - Bernama