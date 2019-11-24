Maqis seizes prawns from Panama

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (Maqis) seized a consignment of white prawns for breeding from Panama, in the United States, during an inspection at the cargo entrance of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) yesterday.

Selangor Maqis director Dr Tarmisal Alimin, in a statement here today, said the consignment was seized when the importer failed to produce the import permit from the Malaysian Fisheries Department for it.

“Check on the consignment found three boxes containing 206 prawns of the Panaeus vennamei type, with an estimated value of RM25,731.60, and all the prawns were dead” he said.

He said it is an offence under Section 15 (1) of the Maqis Act 2011 to import or export agricultural produce without permit, where those found guilty could be fined not exceeding RM100,000 or jailed for up to six years, or both. — Bernama