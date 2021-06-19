Maqis seizes red oak lumber worth over RM88,000 at North Point

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (Maqis) Selangor branch has seized red oak lumber imported from the United States, weighing 28.737 kilogrammes and worth RM88,285.61 at North Port, Klang yesterday.

Its director Zamri Hashim said the wood was found as a result of a routine inspection carried out by the department at 11am.

“Action taken due to the failure in complying with the import conditions set by Maqis, which is not stating the treatment in the phytosanitary certificate,” he said in a statement here, today.

Zamri said the case was being investigated under Section 15(1) of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011, which carries a fine of not more than RM100,000 or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six years or both, if convicted.

Maqis will continue to tighten border controls and there will be no compromise on the biosecurity of goods brought in from abroad to ensure that agricultural commodities comply with the conditions and regulations set,” he said. -Bernama