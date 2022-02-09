MARA case: MACC records statements from three more individuals

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today recorded statements from three more individuals regarding its investigation into alleged wrongdoing and integrity issues involving several senior officers of Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara).

MACC Senior Director of Investigations Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim said another 10 individuals had been identified to be called in to give statements pertaining to the case.

“The investigation is expected to take two weeks starting this week and all the individuals being called consist of board members and senior Mara officials.

“This is for us to know whether the provision of allowances as had been alleged (in a report received by MACC) had been approved by the board members or not,“ he told Bernama.

Hishammuddin said MACC also obtained all the necessary documents during the raids it conducted on both the Mara and Mara Corporation headquarters as well as a corporate secretarial company on Monday.

Yesterday, Bernama had reported MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki as saying that statements had been recorded from seven individuals for the investigation into the case.

On Saturday (Feb 5), the MACC confirmed receiving a report on alleged integrity issues involving several senior officers of MARA, who are being investigated internally by the agency. - Bernama