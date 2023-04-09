MARA Johor allocates RM30m for SMEs in state

JOHOR BAHRU: MARA Johor allocated RM30 million to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the state from January to August this year.

Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang (pix) said the allocation had been distributed to 285 entrepreneurs through the MARA Business Financing Scheme facility in helping entrepreneurs to further increase their capacity in the business and industry they ventured into.

“In addition to entrepreneurs, assistance is also provided through the MARA Education Foundation (YPM) which distributes school assistance to 100 poor students covering three selected schools in addition to assistance for spectacles.

“We also provided grants in the form of MARA incubator facilities through the Startup Accelerator Programme (STAR) in the field of creative technology and multimedia to MARA TVET graduates who are interested in pursuing a career as entrepreneurs.

“In addition, grant assistance for equipment is also given to entrepreneurs who have run a business but still lack capital in terms of equipment and so on,“ she told a press conference after the Johor 2023 state Jom Business Programme at the Mara Technology Entrepreneur Complex, Technovation Park, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) in Skudai here today.

In the meantime, Rubiah said the Gate to Global Programme (GTG) organised by MARA opens opportunities for Bumiputeras to also compete at the global level.

According to her, entrepreneurs with potential and internationally recognised certifications can participate in GTG through promotions, and international expos and then gain access to export their products abroad through business matching with industry players.

“So far, there is a total of 167 entrepreneurs under this GTG programme and 57 are active entrepreneurs. These are the entrepreneurs we help, promote through collaboration with certain agencies through expos and exhibitions abroad.

“(And) the condition to participate in the GTG is that the products produced are marketed in two countries. Last year we held an expo and exhibition in Dubai and we brought three of our entrepreneurs to create a business network with interested parties,“ she said.

The Johor Jom Business Programme 2023, organised by MARA, plays an important role in giving exposure to the public regarding the entrepreneurship and education programmes provided by the agency. -Bernama