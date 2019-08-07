Mara ready to work with Sarawak govt to produce digital entrepreneurs

SIBU: Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) is always ready to work with the Sarawak government to produce and equip Bumiputera entrepreneurs with digital skills.

Its deputy director-general (entrepreneurship) Datuk Zulfikri Osman said with more entrepreneurs in Sarawak involved, it would further boost the state’s digital economy.

“Mara will support whatever is planned by the Sarawak government to stimulate the digital economy and from the very beginning Mara provides support as well as creates smart incubators at the state branch office in Kuching to assist the entrepreneurs.

“Smart incubators, equipped with ICT facilities, are needed in the digital economy. This is the place for newcomers to start their business for a certain period of time until they obtain their own business premises outside,” he said.

Zulfikri said this to reporters after officiating the Sibu outstanding entrepreneurs appreciation night, last night.

He is currently on a four-day working visit to the state to explore entrepreneurial development activities conducted by the Sarawak branch of Mara in Mukah, Sibu and Kapit.

Zulfikri said Mara also equipped entrepreneurs in the state with the knowledge and skills to market their products through digital platforms as well as existing marketing methods.

In addition, it also utilised the services of existing industry players to mentor new entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Mara provided RM38 million in business financing this year to assist about 3,800 entrepreneurs in the state.

As of this month, Sibu branch of Mara has approved more than RM2.3 million in loans to entrepreneurs in the district. - Bernama