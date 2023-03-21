MARA to consider MRSM admission for son of slain Lahad Datu policeman

KUALA LUMPUR: Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) will consider the application for admission for the late ASP Zulkifli Mamat’s son to continue his studies at Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM).

The policeman was killed in 2013 during a clash with Sulu terrorists at Kampung Tandou, Lahad Datu

Its chairman, Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said MARA was very proud that Zulkifli’s eldest son Noorakmal Amiruddin, 15, chose to continue his studies at MRSM.

However, he said MARA will not compromise on the issue of quality with regard to admission into MRSM.

“Just like other students, Noorakmal will need to sit for the MRSM admission aptitude test to fulfil the minimum criteria.

“He will also need to apply to MRSM. Admission opens in September and we will give serious consideration to his application,“ he told reporters in a press conference at the MARA headquarters, here, today.

Also present at the event were Zulkifli’s widow, Noor Aziah Noor, 38, and his three children Noorakmal, Noor Muhammad Aqil, 11, and Noor Aqib Syahid, 10.

At the press conference, Asyraf Wajdi also presented cash and school bags to the three children.

He said Noorakmal’s two siblings will also be given consideration to continue their studies at MRSM when the time comes and they will also need to do the same procedures involved as Noorakmal.

He said besides Noor Aziah, assistance will also be provided to other widows whose children need assistance when the time comes.

Meanwhile, Noor Aziah expressed her gratitude and hoped her children would make the best use of the opportunities given by MARA.

“At least with the help from MARA, I hope the children can see that the father’s sacrifices were not in vain, and has received appreciation and recognition from the community,“ she added.

Previously, MARA had promised educational assistance from primary school level to higher education to the children of officers who were killed in the Lahad Datu incident when the time came. - Bernama