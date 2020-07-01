Marang: Man dies after being assaulted over debt

MARANG: A 28-year-old man was killed after he was assaulted by three men over an alleged old debt of RM1,000 in Kampung Bukit Gasing, here, early this morning.

Marang district police chief DSP Mohd Zain Mat Dris said police received a report on the death of the victim Ahmad Farid Mohammad today at 8am.

‘’The assault could have been perpetrated barehanded as no object was found at the scene,’’ he said when contacted today.

According to the mother of the victim, Zaleha Muda, 51, she rushed out of her house when she heard her son’s voice in pain calling for help from a lane about 200m from her house at 6am.

She saw Ahmad Farid lying on the ground and three men including two fellow villagers, in the process of trying to make a getaway in a car which was temporarily hampered by a tree stump.

“I asked one of them why they assaulted my son. He said Ahmad Farid owed them RM1,000 a long time ago. He also warned that he would be back and they drove off. My son died an hour later,’’ she said.

Mohd Zain said the body of the victim had been sent to the Forensic Unit of the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital.

The identities of the three suspects had been ascertained and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code, he added. - Bernama