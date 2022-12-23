March 17 hearing for Rosmah’s bids to recuse judge in money laundering case

PUTRAJAYA: Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s (pix) two appeals to disqualify High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan from presiding over her money laundering and tax evasion case will be heard on March 17 next year in the Court of Appeal.

Rosmah, the wife of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, is appealing against two decisions by Judge Mohamed Zaini who had dismissed Rosmah’s first application on Dec 14, 2021, and her second on April 25 this year.

Deputy public prosecutor Poh Yih Tinn told Bernama that the Court of Appeal deputy registrar Mohd Khairi Haron fixed the hearing date after the case management was conducted through video conference today.

Last month, a three-member appellate court bench had deferred the hearing of Rosmah’s appeal as the court wanted the defence and prosecution to file further submissions on whether it had the jurisdiction to hear the appeal.

Rosmah, 70, is facing 12 money laundering charges involving RM7,097,750, and five counts of failure to declare her income to the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).

The offences were allegedly committed at Affin Bank Berhad, Bangunan Getah Asli branch, Jalan Ampang here between Dec 4, 2013 and June 8, 2017, and the LHDN at Kompleks Bangunan Kerajaan, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim here between May 1, 2014 and May 1, 2018.

On Sept 1, Judge Mohamed Zaini found Rosmah guilty of three charges of corruption related to the solar hybrid project worth RM1.25 billion for 369 rural schools in Sarawak and sentenced her to 10 years in prison and a fine of RM970 million.

The court also ordered Rosmah to be jailed for 30 years if she fails to pay the fine. However, the High Court granted a stay of execution of the prison sentence and fine pending her appeal at the Court of Appeal. - Bernama