March 3: Hearing of appeal by six men convicted of murdering Kevin Morais

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has fixed March 3 next year to hear the appeals by six men who were convicted and sentenced to death for the murder of deputy public prosecutor Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais.

Jasmine Cheong, one of the lawyers representing former pathologist Colonel Dr R. Kunaseegaran, when contacted, confirmed the date.

She said the court also set Dec 9 for another case management for directions on submissions.

On July 10, 2020, Kunaseegaran, money lender S. Ravi Chandaran, and four unemployed - R. Dinishwaran, A.K. Thinesh Kumar, M. Vishwanath and S. Nimalan - were sentenced to death by the High Court in Kuala Lumpur after they were found guilty of murdering Morais.

The six men were charged with murdering Morais, 55, somewhere along Jalan Dutamas Raya Sentul and No. 1, Jalan USJ 1/6D, Subang Jaya, at between 7am and 8pm on Sept 4, 2015.

Morais was reported missing on Sept 4, 2015. He was seen leaving his apartment at Menara Duta in Kuala Lumpur in a Proton Perdana. His body was found in an oil drum filled with cement at Persiaran Subang Mewah, Subang Jaya, on Sept 16, 2015.

In his decision, High Court judge Datuk Azman Abdullah held that all the six men had a common intention to kill Morais.

He said the prosecution succeeded in establishing the case without any reasonable doubt and the defence failed to raise any reasonable doubt against the prosecution’s case. - Bernama