March 31 fixed for stay application on decision to dismiss Umno, MCA forfeiture bid

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today fixed March 31 to hear an application for a stay of execution of its decision to dismiss the prosecution’s application to forfeit over RM194 million seized from Umno, Wanita MCA, and two companies, Binsabi Sdn Bhd and Perano Sdn Bhd.

The money seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fraudulent fund scandal.

Deputy public prosecutor Samihah Rhazali said the prosecution had filed the stay application on Feb 14 pending an appeal at Court of Appeal.

“We will submitting our written submission on March 17 and the defence must present their submission in reply, if any, on March 24. This application will be heard before Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan,” he said when met by Bernama after case management before High Court deputy registrar Catherine Nicholas.

Lawyer, Nurfazreen Hazrina Rahim, who was representing Umno, also confirmed the matter.

On Feb 7, Mohamed Zaini dismissed the prosecution’s application to forfeit over RM194 million seized from Umno, Wanita MCA, and two companies, Binsabi Sdn Bhd and Perano Sdn Bhd.

The forfeiture applications against Umno involved RM192,965,413.61 and RM300,000 against Wanita MCA, while the two companies are Perano Sdn Bhd, which sells hijab, and Binsabi Sdn Bhd, which supplies tents, involving RM337,634.78 and RM827,250, respectively, which they allegedly received from the former prime minister. - Bernama