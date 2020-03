KUALA LUMPUR: The dates set for the hearing of a corruption case involving Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and his wife, actress Datin Seri Zizie Izette, in March have been vacated following the government’s announcement on the movement control order, to be enforced beginning tomorrow, to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Sessions court judge Rozina Ayob vacated the dates after allowing an application by lawyer Datuk K.Kumaraendran, representing the couple.

Kumaraendran told the court that he also should return to Penang, where his legal firm is located, to handle administrative matters as the office has to close tomorrow.

“Following the Prime Minister’s announcement yesterday, we have to return to Penang to handle administrative matters such as paying the staff their salaries, and also to inform clients about their cases.”

However, Rozina said she had not received any instruction from the Chief Registrar ‘s Office on the closure of the court and then ordered the prosecution to continue with the examination -in chief of the fifth witness in the case.

After the witness completed giving her testimony, Rozina ordered both parties into her chambers to fix new dates for the hearing.

Meanwhile, deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Fadhly Mohd Zamry told reporters that the court fixed April 10 to continue hearing the case.

Earlier, Felcra Berhad board member Dr Habibah Suleiman, 72, testified that she could not remember whether or not the board gave permission for Bung Moktar to meet with the Finance Minister over Felcra’s RM150 million investment in the Public Mutual Berhad Unit Trust.

“I cannot remember,” she said, when questioned by Mohamad Fadhly. - Bernama