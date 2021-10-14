Mardi committed to creating innovations to solve agriculture, agrofood problems

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) would double its research efforts to create new technology and innovations in resolving problems in the fields of agriculture and agrofood, said its director-general Datuk Dr Mohamad Zabawi Abdul Ghani (pix).

“Continuous research is important in ensuring that the agriculture sector and food industry are not adversely impacted but expanding in ensuring food security for the country,” he said at the presentation of prizes, awards and closing of the Mardi Innovation Day (HIM) 2021 event, virtually, today.

Mohamad Zabawi said Mardi’s workforce would increase their efforts so that the agency’s research work and innovations were competitive and trusted in and outside the country.

“The innovations need to be of quality and can be used by the target groups such as farmers, fishermen and entrepreneurs, besides helping to improve the economy and living standard of these communities,” he added.

The HIM 2021 celebration, themed ‘Innovation Success: Facing Challenges Together’, started on Oct 12.

It has been an annual event since 2011 with various programmes organised such as the Mardi Innovation Awards (AIM) ceremony, Mardi Science and Technology Exhibition (MSTE), Creative and Innovative Group Convention (KIK), and Grassroots Innovation Competition (AUM).

HIM 2021 saw 112 participation from the research centre and in technology transfer in the AIM category, 151 for MSTE, seven for (KIK) and 18 for AUM.

Among the research work and innovations that won prizes were one on virgin coconut oil, a soya fermentation-based, multipurpose powder and a gadget to produce high-quality palm nectar.

Mohamad Zabawi said the winning innovations by Mardi would be selected for competitions at the national and international levels.

“Hopefully, the innovations achieved will not stop here but continue to be generated and of high standards that MARDI can be proud of,” he added. — Bernama