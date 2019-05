SERDANG: The Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) stated publicly today it has no involvement at all with the DR4 black turmeric product being marketed by a company called Volten.

Mardi legal and administration director, Mohd Rashid Rabu, said legal action will be launched against Volten if it doesn’t withdraw all types of advertising linking DR4 to Mardi.

“Mardi denies any association whatsoever with the DR4 black turmeric product currently in the market and Volten has misused the Mardi logo in its advertising,“ he said at a press conference today to clear up the confusion about the product which is going viral on social media.

Mohd Rashid said Mardi’s sole research and development (R&D) collaboration to produce food and health products based on the black turmeric has been with Black G Sdn Bhd since 2016 after an agreement was signed.

“In 2018, Mardi and Black G Sdn Bhd agreed to commercialise its R&D product via a technology licence agreement under the Black G label,“ he said.

Mohd Rashid said Black G Sdn Bhd has no ties with Volten, adding DR4 users have been calling Mardi with issues relating to health, therefore Volten must stop the misleading promotion of the product for the sake of consumers’ health. — Bernama