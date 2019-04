KLUANG: The Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) today launched the country’s first star fruit hybrid clone, Bintang Mas (Golden Star), which will break into the international market.

Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said Mardi had conducted research work into the clone since 1986.

“The hybrid star fruit has the best qualities of the fruit in terms of sweetness and crispiness, and is yellow in colour, suitable for harvest within a shorter period of maturity of between 68 and 73 days,” he said.

Salahuddin was speaking to reporters after the launch of the new Mardi star fruit clone Bintang Mas at the Kluang Mardi station, here today.

He said Mardi would hopefully export the new clone of star fruits and make Malaysia one of the main exporters of the fruit.

He added that it would also open up new opportunities for the people, with one hectare (ha) producing 270 plants.

“One hectare of Bintang Mas can produce 10 tonnes of fruits each year, so this means that farmers can get a gross profit of about RM22,000 each year, with the farm produce fetching RM2.20 per kilogramme.

“In addition, through mixed farming, we can also propagate stingless bee honey (madu kelulut) on the star fruit farm, “ he said.

Salahuddin said in 2017, there were 828 ha of land planted with star fruits in the country, with Johor being the largest producer with 372 ha.

“Malaysia also exports star fruits to European countries like the Netherlands, France, Switzerland and Canada as well as Singapore and Hong Kong, with an annual export value of RM24 million,” he added. — Bernama