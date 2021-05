CAMERON HIGHLANDS: The Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) has achieved another milestone with the establishment of the Centre of Excellence for Green Agriculture here and the launching of two eco-friendly products, namely the Multi Virus Biopesticide Technology and OrganoPlus fertiliser.

Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said the centre was set up to strengthen research and development in green technology, upland crops and technology transfer.

“Mardi’s Centre of Excellence plays an important role in the research of pest and disease control using biological control agents and organic waste management approach for biogas production, in addition to technology transfer through technical training in vegetable and flower farming and upscaling,” he said after officiating the centre here, yesterday.

Also present was Mardi’s director-general Datuk Dr Mohamad Roff Mohd Noor.

On the eco-friendly products, Ronald said the Multi Virus Biopesticide Technology was developed to control the attack of four types of sawi and cabbage pests without leaving any residue.

Meanwhile, the OrganoPlus fertiliser was a combination of mineral and organic fertilisers to increase nutrient absorption and soil fertility and quality, suitable for all types of soil and plants, he said. -Bernama