Maria Chin: High hopes for new EC team to fulfil electoral reform

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Bersih 2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah (pix) expects the Election Commission (EC) to fulfil Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) promises for electoral reform, following the appointment of its new commissioners yesterday.

The Petaling Jaya MP lauded the new appointments, particularly law lecturer Assoc Prof Dr Azmi Sharom as the deputy chairman and Bersih 2.0 resource officer Zoe Randhawa as a commissioner, claiming it was a big victory for the country.

“It’s very clear about what we want as a clean and fair election. I am very confident (EC chairman) Azhar Azizan Harun, together with this team will do a good job.

“My expectation really is for the EC to now clean up the electoral roll, to resolve the issue of delineation in the country and also to change the whole electoral system,” she told theSun today.

PH had in its election manifesto pledged to reform government institutions including the EC, and promised for a free and fair elections.

Among other things, the coalition has vowed for a fair media access to all contesting parties, to improve postal voting process and to have a fair ratio in an event of a redelineation of electoral boundaries.

Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Bakar yesterday, in a statement, announced the appointment of Azmi as the new EC deputy chairman along with four other new commissioners.

They are Randhawa; former secretary-general of the Foreign Ministry Datuk Seri Ramlan Ibrahim; former director-general of the Manpower Department Datuk Chin Phaik Yoong; and a senior fellow Assoc Prof Dr Faisal S. Hazis.

Their appointments take effect from the date they report as members of the EC up to the time when they attain the age of 66 years, in accordance with Clause (3) Article 114 of the Federal Constitution.