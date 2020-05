KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew has described the appointment of Mariam Omar Matusin as the new Deputy State Secretary (Development) as a boost for women’s progress in the state civil service.

Liew said Mariam’s appointment reflects the government’s recognition of her capability and experience as the Deputy Permanent Secretary to Sabah Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment.

“I am happy for her as this is a promotion, but we are going to miss her as she has been a long-serving officer in the ministry. She has been a great help to the ministry,“ Liew said in a statement, here today.

Mariam took up her new role on May 15, and she served as Principal Assistant Secretary from 2008 to 2015 when she was promoted to be Deputy Permanent Secretary, a post she held until last week.

Born in Manggatal, she started her career in the civil service as a clerk with the Sabah Printing Department in 1977 prior to furthering her studies.

Mariam holds a Diploma in Public Administration, a Bachelor of Social Science degree and a Master of Human Resource Development degree. - Bernama