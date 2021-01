KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) has introduced MARiiKerja, an online job-matching platform, particularly linked with manufacturing and manufacturing-related services.

In a statement today, MARii said the digital platform is aimed at Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) leavers and graduates of skill-based institutes through the Industry-Led Professional Certificate (IPC) programme.

MARii, an agency under the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, said the IPC, which was introduced in 2012, was one of the human capital development programmes designed to produce skilled employees through specialised modules, as well as on-the-job training.

It said after completing a 30-day classroom-based training, the trainees would be awarded a certificate, while the IPC-Advanced Apprenticeship Programme certificate will be awarded at the end of a five-month practical training session.

Chief executive officer Datuk Madani Sahari said MARiiKerja was one of the government’s continuous efforts in digitalising the job procurement process, as well as admission into MARii’s training programmes.

“This website is a one-stop centre to obtain information about programmes offered and ease the application procedure.

“Although the country is currently under restricted movement, this digital platform allows for the continuation of efforts in generating new job opportunities, thus ensuring a sustainable supply of skilled labour to meet the demands of the manufacturing and services sectors,“ he added.

Madani said the agency would also expand the scope of MARiiKerja as an initiative to digitalise other human capital development initiatives offered by the institute, such as the Automotive Industry Certification Engineering programme, MARii Apprentice Graduate Programme, and Digital Engineering and Prototyping Programme, among others.

For more information and to register with MARiiKerja, visit https://www.mariikerja.my/. -Bernama