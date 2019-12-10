MARii to enhance e-commerce ecosystem

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) Mobility as a Service (MaaS) programme will enhance e-commerce technology ecosystem development in all aspects of various transportation services.

International Trade and Industry (MITI) Minister Datuk Ignatius Darell Leiking (pix) said MITI is not only about spearheading the cross-border trade and investment agenda.

He said this is in line with the Prime Minister’s mandate on the development of future industries that include the development of Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Internet of Things under the purview of MITI.

“With the inclusion of technology-related agencies of Department of Standards, SIRIM and MIMOS under this Ministry, together with MARii, MITI is now championing the development of future industry.” Darrell said in his speech at the launch of the E-Commerce Day 2019 in MITI Tower here today.

He added the government wants entrepreneurs and technopreneurs to be the backbone of the country’s economy, have the potential to improve economic prosperity and the societal well-being in Malaysia.

“E-Commerce is a great opportunity for businesses to venture into a wider spectrum of customers in domestic and international markets,” he said, adding that “incorporate it with technologies and it will be a game changer for businesses to unleash their potential and opportunities.

Darell said the introduction of MaaS smart corporate partnerships will see 10 Malaysian technopreneurs utilising the innovation.

“The programme aims at enhancing adoption of MaaS related technology, within the domestic mobility industry, in which e-commerce is a core business tool to digitally facilitate transactions, inventory, service records and value chain databases and so forth,” he said.

Darrell also officiated the ground-breaking ceremony a the Malaysian flagship store of China’s JD.com through its collaboration with JDMas Commerce Sdn. Bhd which will feature Malaysian brands and products for the global market.

“It is hoped that such a partnership will effectively promote Malaysian products and brands to the global markets, especially China,” he said.

The e-Commerce Day 2019 is one of the flagship programmes of the National e-Commerce Council (NeCC), chaired by Darell with membership comprising MDEC and other ministries and agencies.

The NeCC oversees the implementation and development of the e-commerce ecosystem outlined in the National e-Commerce Strategic Roadmap, 2015-2020.