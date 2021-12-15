MARii tracker to be first used by Manpower Dept to curb Covid-19 spread

KUALA LUMPUR: The MARii Tracker, developed locally by the Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii), will be first used in the Department of Manpower (JTM)’s skills training institutes to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“The MARii Tracker is a complete solution for contact tracing, social distancing compliance and location tracking to ensure continuation of skills training within JTM’s institutions.

“It is a device that tracks the movement of individuals within business premises and stores through contact tracing information, visitor logs, supply chain information, and standard operating procedure (SOP) enforcement, all in real-time and in the cloud,” MARii said in a statement.

During its launch at the Keluarga Malaysia Career Carnival by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, in conjunction with the 100-day Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations programme, the Ministry of Human Resources revealed that the tracker would be first used by JTM institutions to restrict the spread of Covid-19 among the trainees there.

“We are happy that the technology developed by MARii for the manufacturing sector has been identified and used by the education sector, in particular skills training where it is very difficult to train using the online method.

“The technology combines physical and digital technologies to ensure that activities in which on-location presence is required can continue within the new norms as we move towards the endemic stage of Covid-19,” said MARii chief executive officer, Datuk Mohamad Madani Sahari in the statement.

“We believe the MARii Tracker gives the parents of trainees and students peace of mind that their children are in a safe and well-managed environment which will help prevent further outbreaks,” he added.

The Tracker device is worn by individuals within a premises, emitting an audible alarm when two or more dongles come within a range of less than one metre, indicating that social distancing protocols are not practised. The data is logged and analysed by the system administrator for corrective action to be taken.

If someone tests positive for the coronavirus. the administrators are able to track and identify areas exposed to infection through a cloud-based dashboard for the MARii Tracker. This makes it easier to identify and isolate the infected individuals’ close contacts, while allowing those unaffected to continue working without risk.

This makes the MARii Tracker highly suitable for SOP compliance at premises such as schools and training institutions which require a large number of their people to be present on-site. — Bernama