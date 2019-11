PETALING JAYA: A biopic on Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been criticised by the prime minister’s eldest daughter, Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir (pix), for failing to get the family’s endorsement.

She said neither she nor any of her family members, who would have their characters played in the production titled Mahathir: The Journey, were consulted prior to the film’s announcement on Tuesday.

“No endorsement from any of us for this (film). We don’t endorse this, nor the other ones,” she said in a series of tweets today.

She was referring to two other films, namely M For Malaysia, a documentary on Pakatan Harapan’s election victory in GE14 in May of last year, with Mahathir as the central character which was released in September, and Hasmah, a biopic on Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, which is in the preproduction stage.

“My family would rather nobody make any movies, biopics, musicals, cartoons, whatever about us. Because it’s just embarrassing. But if you have to, please don’t make us watch them,” Marina added.

In an immediate response, the film’s director Prof Mohamad Hatta Azad Khan said the biopic was to honour Mahathir.

“It should be something that everybody should be proud of. I hope whatever misunderstanding anyone may have, we can forget it and work together,” he told theSun today.

Mohamad Hatta said the production had also been given approval by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for the biopic and that the script has also been checked by one of Mahathir’s special officers.

“In fact, my liaison officer also told me that he had contacted Marina’s office to obtain her endorsement, but maybe she was too busy and didn’t get back to us. We will try to arrange another meeting with her soon,” he added.