Marina nervous given task to defend Skudai for PH

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor DAP Women’s Publicity secretary Marina Ibrahim (pix) admitted that she is nervous having been chosen by the party to represent Pakatan Harapan (PH) and defend the coalition’s fort of Skudai in the Johor state election.

“I’m nervous because it’s my first time as a candidate, so there are many things I have to learn, for example, to give ceramah (political talk)...yes, I’m nervous, but InsyaAllah, I can learn and improve further,” she said when met at the nomination centre at Iskandar Puteri City Council Hall here today.

Nevertheless, Marina remains enthusiastic and optimistic that voters in the Skudai state constituency will continue to give their mandate for PH to defend the seat.

Meanwhile, Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Lim Soon Hai said he would continue to strengthen the BN machinery to ensure the coalition could capture the seat.

Lim, who is also Iskandar Puteri MCA division chairman, said he would focus his agenda on strengthening the state’s economic development.

“Politics is important, but it has to be based on the economy. We have many dreams, but they will be difficult to implement if the economy is not strong,“ he added.

The other contender in the three-cornered fight for the Skudai seat is Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Khoo Kong Ek.

In the 14th General Election, the seat was won by Tan Hong Pin (PH-DAP), who defeating S. Kanan of BN, with a majority of 35,126 votes.

The Election Commission has set March 12 as polling day for the Johor state election, with early voting on March 8. — Bernama