KUALA TERENGGANU: The Eastern Region Marine Department is investigating the authenticity of a video that surfaced on social media yesterday showing anxious passengers on board a ferry believed to be heading to Pulau Redang amid harsh weather conditions in the region.

Its director, Wan Endok Wan Salleh, said he would issue an order to suspend the ferry operations if it was found to have violated the regulations.

“All operators must comply with the instructions issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department on current weather warnings.

“Ferry or boat operators cannot continue operations if a danger warning has been issued for passenger safety,“ he told Bernama today.

The 13-second video clip became a hot topic among netizens who felt it was dangerous for passengers.

Sounds of women screaming and children crying could also be heard in the clip.

It is understood that most of the ferry passengers were residents of Pulau Redang who had come to the mainland to buy various essentials ahead of the monsoon season. - Bernama