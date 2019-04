MUAR: The Muar Region Two Marine Police Force (PPM) has foiled an attempt to smuggle in nine protected animals, including a baby orangutan, all worth RM403,000 at Parit Unas, Parit Jawa, near Muar last night.

Region Two PPM commander ACP Paul Khiu Khon Chiang said the success was due to the department’s surveillance work at the Parit Unas Fishermen’s Jetty, from 8pm, acting on public information of the smuggling attempt.

“After waiting for almost an hour at the jetty, the Muar Region Two PPM Force found a Perodua Alza car approaching the jetty and the crew from a boat unloaded several containers into it.

“Realising the presence of the authorities, the male driver of the Perodua Alza sped off in the car, but PPM staff detained it after a one-kilometre chase,” he told reporters here today.

Khiu said the local man, 28, was detained and a check of the four boxes which were on the back seat and in the boot found two orangutans including a baby, six gibbons and an albino fox.

He said at the same time, a Region Two PPM patrol boat detained the boat with three Indonesian men, aged between 23 and 40, including the skipper.

He said all the animals which were believed to have been brought from a neighbouring country have been handed over to the Wildlife Department for further action.

He added that the animals were believed to be brought into the country to be sold on the black market for shows and as pets.

“We believe the smuggling syndicate is using sea routes at Sungai Muar to Parit Unas to smuggle in the animals before landing at the jetty and they will later be taken to Selangor to be sent to the buyers.”

Khiu said the four men have been remanded to help in the investigations under Section 69(1) of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010, Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 and Section 5(2) and Section 6(1) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. — Bernama