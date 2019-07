LANGKAWI: The Langkawi Region One Marine Police Force (PPM) have detained a man and two women for bringing in vegetables and fruits without a permit into the waters of Tanjung Dendang near here this morning.

Its commanding officer DSP Rohizan Mohamad Saaid said the trio were arrested at about 11.30am by a team which was conducting Ops Gelora at the location.

He said during the members of the operation of the Langkawi Region One PPM detected a fiber boat with a Malaysian woman and a Thai man and woman aged between 48 and 63 years.

After checking the boat further, the PPM team found 210kg of pucuk sayur manis, 30kg rambutan, 30kg mangosteen, and two durians. Further investigations found that the vegetables and fruits were brought from Thailand without a permit.

“The three were detained with the confiscated goods like the boat and engine valued at RM12,000 as well as the vegetables and fruits worth RM920 which were brought to the Langkawi Region One PPM Base in Bukit Malut before they are handed over to the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Service Department (MAQIS),“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 11 (1) of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 (Act 728). — Bernama