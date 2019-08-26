Marine police seize exotic animals worth RM19,000 in Tok Bali

PASIR PUTEH: The Tok Bali Region Three Marine Police Force Tactical team have seized 90 palm civets and five tortoises worth RM19,000 in a raid near the Semerak River here on Sunday at 11am.

Region Three Marine Police Force commander, ACP Norzaid Muhammad Said said the animals were believed to be intended to be smuggled to neighbouring countries especially Thailand and Vietnam.

‘’All the animals were all in cages which were hidden in the bushes on the bank of the Semerak River when the raid took place,’’ he told a media conference here today.

He said that the team waited for an hour at the location for the owners of the animals to arrive but nobody turned up.

The high demands from Thailand and Vietnam prompted the smugglers to opt to use sea routes to deliver their catches to the two countries.

He said that the seizure was the biggest this year.

Norzaid said that the traditional method of catching animals including using traps also involved village residents near the forest area.

‘’We believe attempts to smuggle out such exotic animals will continue to take place due to the thick forest there which is suitable for proliferation of the exotic species,’’ he added. — Bernama