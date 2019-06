KLANG: The Marine Operations Force seized 2,190 cartons of smuggled cigarettes valued at RM275,666 including tax, after detaining a local man in Taman Sierra Puchong, near here, early today.

Region 1 commander ACP Rosman Ismail said a team from its intelligence unit tailed the man who was driving a four-wheel-drive vehicle from Banting town to Puchong.

“In the operation at about 12.30am, the team detained the 31-year-old man at a housing area in Taman Sierra, Puchong. An inspection on his vehicle found a number of smuggled cigarette cartons of various brands.

“After questioning, the suspect then led the team to a house in the area and we also found more of the contraband in the living room of the house,” he said in a statement today.

Rosman said further questioning led the team to discover more smuggled cigarettes hidden in a car in Seri Kembangan. - Bernama