Marine police thwart attempt to smuggle ketum leaves worth RM94,800

KANGAR: The Marine Police Force (MPF) in collaboration with Kuala Perlis Border Security Agency has managed to thwart attempts to smuggle out 948 kilogrammes (kg) of ketum leaves estimated to be worth RM94,800.

Penang Region 1 MPF commander ACP Rosman Ismail said in two different operations, his teams managed to thwart attempts to smuggle ketum leaves at about 3.30am today and 4.15pm yesterday by land and sea.

“In an operation at about 3.30am today in the coastal area of ​​Kurung Tengar Kuala Perlis, they found a pile of black plastic bags containing ketum leaves weighing 400 kg estimated to be worth RM40,000.

“We believe the pile (ketum leaves) was in the process of being smuggled to neighbouring countries by sea,“ he said in a statement, here, today.

Meanwhile, in a raid at Ladang Harumanis Semadong at about 4.15pm yesterday, police came across a group of men fleeing on motorcycles through the Harumanis mango farm.

“An inspection of the area found a pile of white burlap sacks containing ketum leaves weighing 548 kg and estimated to be worth RM54,800,“ he said.

He said that the case items were handed over to the Padang Besar and Kuala Perlis’ narcotics criminal investigation departments for further action.

He added that no arrests were recorded for either case.

Both cases are being investigated under Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952. — Bernama