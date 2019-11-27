Maritime agency launches SAR mission for fishermen in Bintulu waters

BINTULU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) launched a search and rescue operation (SAR) today for three local anglers who went missing in Bintulu waters since yesterday.

Bintulu Maritime Zone director Captain Shahref Steve Mac Queen Abdullah said the anglers identified as Shamsuddin Dahlan, 52, Mohd Husaini Azman, 18, and Mohd Syazwan Shamsuddin, 17, went out to the sea on a boat at 3am yesterday to fish but had since failed to return home.

“The trio is believed to have missing along the waters of Beting Nyabau and Bintulu Kidurong Beting,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the SAR operation will be concentrated on an area of ​​10 square nautical miles, about 20 square kilometres from the waters of Beting Nyabau and Beting Bintulu Kidurong.

“The SAR operations will continue until all the victims are found,” he said, adding that those with information can call the 24-hour Bintulu Maritime operations centre on its 24-hour hotline 086-314254. — Bernama