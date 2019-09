TAWAU: The Tawau Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has advised fishermen and passenger boat operators to be alert and take safety precautions during the haze that has begun to hit the region’s waters.

Tawau Maritime Zone deputy director (operations) Maritime Commander Mohd Yusri Hussin said the haze situation could lead to limited visibility.

“We advise all maritime users to take precautions especially in Tawau waters which is also the route for commercial vessels and big boats,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Yusri added passenger boat operators were advised not to use a maximum speed if their visibility is limited.

“We should not only chase profits when our lives and the lives of the passengers are at stake. We need to take precautions regarding safety,” he said.

According to the Department of Environment’s (DOE) website, the Air Pollutant Index (API) readings in Tawau recorded moderate at 76 as at 4pm. — Bernama