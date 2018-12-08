Maritime differences with Singapore will be settled based on legal provisions: PM

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) said differences between Malaysia and Singapore over their maritime boundaries will be addressed based on legal provisions and rights.

“Lots of people announce their borders off and on and that causes disputes, so we will settle (based) on legal provisions and our rights,“ he told reporters after chairing a Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council meeting here, today.

Dr Mahathir, who is PH chairman, said what was important was that Singapore had agreed to negotiate with Malaysia on the matter.

“So, until we finish with our negotiations, we cannot give the final answer,“ he added.

It was reported that Singapore disagreed with Malaysia’s proposal for both countries to cease and desist sending assets into the disputed waters.

The Singapore Foreign Ministry said in a statement yesterday said that the republic “remains ready to discuss this issue with Malaysia in a constructive manner in the spirit of preserving our important bilateral relationship.”

On another matter, Dr Mahathir said fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, should not be worried about not getting a fair trial in Malaysia as Malaysian judges were fair.

Jho Low was charged in absentia with money laundering in a Malaysian court on Tuesday and later reportedly claimed that he might not get a fair trial. — Bernama