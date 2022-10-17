Maritime hands over video on ferry passengers’ safety to Marine Dept

MERSING: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (Malaysian Maritime) today handed over a video on the safety of ferry passengers to the Malaysian Marine Department.

Mersing Maritime Zone director, Maritime Commander Khairul Nizam Misran said the three-minute video contained tips and guidance for ferry passengers to follow in the event of an emergency at sea, including on the importance of wearing a life jacket, the use of life raft and other emergency equipment.

“We also distributed leaflets and safety stickers with the Johor Bahru Maritime Rescue Sub-centre (MRSC) emergency number on it to ferry operators and passengers,“ he said in a statement today.

He also reminded the maritime community to always prioritise safety at sea before doing any activity such as checking the weather forecast before leaving and bringing along the necessary emergency equipment when going to the sea. - Bernama