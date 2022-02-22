Maritime senior NCO charged with accepting bribe totaling RM21,750

BUTTERWORTH: A civil servant was charged at the Sessions Court here today with 80 counts of accepting bribe totalling RM21,750 between 2017 and 2019.

Azmawi Zakaria, 47, however, pleaded not guilty before Judge Zulhazmi Abdullah and claimed trial to all the charges.

According to the charge sheet, Azmawi, had accepted the bribe from an individual with the knowledge that it was all connected to his duties as the then senior noncommissioned officer at the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency in Kuala Kedah.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at the Maybank branch at Wisma Jelutong George Town between Nov 16, 2017, and May 30, 2019.

The charge, under Section 165 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum jail term of two years or fine or both if convicted.

The court allowed the accused bail of RM15,000 in one surety and set Feb 24 for remention. - Bernama