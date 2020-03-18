Market traders defy movement control order, continue trading

SHAH ALAM: Traders at several markets in Banting near here defied the authorities and blatantly went about their business despite the nationwide Movement Control Order imposed by the government from today until March 31 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In a 10-second video which has gone viral on the Internet, traders were shown selling their goods at the Telok Bunut market in Banting, while consumers walked about nonchalantly.

Under the Movement Control Order at the Kuala Langat Municipal Council (MPKL) level which is also effective from March 18 to 31, all day and night markets are prohibited from operating throughout this period.

According to MPKL president Muhamad Zain A Hamid, besides the Telok Bunut day market, the Banting and Jenjarom day markets were also operating as usual.

He said in line with the Movement Control Order, enforcement officers ordered the market sellers to immediately stop trading.

“They traded for about an hour this morning. This happened because the traders were stubborn and refused to comply with the order.

“The MPKL issued a verbal warning to the traders today. However, if they persist, we will issue a violation order and open an investigation paper for action to be taken under Section 24(a) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988,” he said in a statement here today.

Muhamad Zain said members of the public could obtaining their essential goods in a number of ways, including at supermarkets which also sold perishable items.

He added that the council will continue to monitor activities in the district which violate the order.

Meanwhile, Kuala Langat district police chief Supt Azizan Tukiman confirmed the incident and said police will monitor the situation and take necessary action. - Bernama