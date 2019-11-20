Marketing officer jailed 7 days for insulting, obstructing cop from carrying out duty

KUALA LUMPUR: A marketing officer was jailed for seven days and fined RM4,600 by the magistrate’s court here today for preventing a policeman from carrying out his duty and insulting him.

Magistrate Mohamed Fared Abdul Latif sentenced Bryan Loh Wei Qian, 38, after he pleaded guilty to both offences.

Loh was jailed for seven days and fined RM4,500 in default four months in jail for obstructing the policeman from doing his duty, while for the offence of insulting he was fined RM100 or one month in jail.

The accused was charged with willfully obstructing a policeman, Corporal Mohd Nur Hisham Mat Nawi from carrying out his duty, an offence under Section 186 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to two years or a fine of up to RM10,000 or both.

On the second count, the man was charged with insulting the policeman and his colleague with the intention of provoking anger which is regarded as an offence under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act, which provides for a maximum fine of RM100.

He committed both the offences at a petrol station in Taman Segar, Cheras, here at 11.30pm, on Aug 9, 2019.

According to the facts of the case, on the day of the incident, the victim detained a luxury car in a suspicious circumstances and ordered the accused to produce his identification document, but he refused to cooperate.

The accused had then taunted the victim by saying ‘You people live in a flat and use a small motorcycle, unlike me who am highly educated and live in a big house and use a luxury car’ while spitting on the ground.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Abdul Khaliq Nazeri asked for a deterrent sentence.

In mitigation the accused apologised to the court for his misdemeanour and had asked for a lenient sentence. - Bernama