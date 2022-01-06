Married couple among four arrested in drug trafficking syndicate

KUANTAN: The police busted a syabu and heroin drug trafficking syndicate following the arrest of four individuals including a married couple, seizing about 6.38kg of drugs worth RM402,411 in Temerloh, near here, on Sunday and Monday (Jan 2-3).

Pahang police chief Datuk Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said after gathering intelligence, they arrested a man and a woman in a rented room in Taman Dahlia, Temerloh, during a raid which began at around 8 pm on Sunday.

“Police found nine transparent plastic packets suspected of containing heroin weighing 60.67gm and six transparent plastic packets suspected to contain syabu weighing 7.76gm.

“The results of the urine tests conducted on the two suspects found that they were positive for morphine, and both had drug-related criminal records,“ he said during a press conference at the Pahang Contingent Police Headquarters here today.

Ramli said the police then arrested a married couple aged 35 and 36 in front of the same house at about 12.15 am on Monday.

Also found on the couple were two transparent plastic packets containing drugs believed to be heroin weighing 41.01 gm, and one packet suspected to contain syabu weighing 25.85 gm.

“The couple has a drug-related criminal record, however, the urine test on both suspects came back negative,“ he said.

Commenting further, he said one of the male suspects had taken the police to a house at Jalan Maran Batu 6, Temerloh, where the police found heroin, syabu and Erimin hidden in various bags and boxes besides being wrapped in newspapers.

Apart from that, the police also confiscated 53 pieces of jewellery, RM24,000 cash, a shotgun without ammunition and a Toyota Hilux car, with the total value of drugs and assets seized amounting to over RM790,000.

He said the syndicate was believed to have been operating for more than a year, and procured drug supplies from the Klang Valley for distribution in Felda areas around Temerloh, and all suspects aged between 35 and 41 were placed under remand for seven days beginning Monday to assist with investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, Ramli said throughout last year, the police had detained 10,471 individuals suspected of being drug addicts and traffickers in Pahang, of which 71 had been charged under the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985 (Act 316).

He said in the same period, drug seizures worth RM3.19 million had been recorded, while RM6.07 million in assets had also been confiscated. - Bernama