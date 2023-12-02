Married couple among nine arrested for drug trafficking

JOHOR BAHRU: A married couple were among nine individuals arrested around Johor Bahru, Kota Tinggi and Mersing, believed to be involved in trafficking drugs worth over RM1 million.

Johor deputy police chief DCP M. Kumar said the six men and three women, all locals aged between 19 and 34 were arrested in separate raids in a special operation carried out by the Johor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) on Feb 8.

He said one of the suspects arrested was a civil servant aged 33 years old.

“We first got wind other their activities in December last year, and following that, a special operation was launched to identify the syndicate members.

“We suspect the civil servant is one of the individuals involved in drug trafficking. The same goes for the husband and wife team and the others. Investigations are still underway to trace the mastermind and the remaining members of the syndicate,“ he said at a press conference, here today.

Kumar said the syndicate’s modus operandi was to store drugs in gated and guarded houses and cars before they were distributed in the local market.

He said a total of 24.69 kilogrammes of syabu, 3.56 kg of heroin, 337 grams of ketamine, 2,540 eramine 5 pills and 1.2 litres of ketum water with a total value of over RM1 million were also seized in the raid.

Police also seized six vehicles of various makes valued at RM582,000, four motorcycles worth RM57,000, jewellery worth RM11,859, and cash totalling RM2,710.

Kumar added that all suspects were remanded for seven days beginning Feb 8, with the case being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama