Married couple among seven arrested in RM4.2 mln drug seizure in JB

JOHOR BAHRU: A local couple was among seven people arrested for alleged involvement in a drug trafficking syndicate following raids on four houses in the city from Oct 21 to 28.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Razarudin Husain said police also seized drugs worth RM4.2 million which comprised 115.1 kg of syabu, 528 gms of ketamine, 52.8 gms of ecstasy, 91.8 gms of mushrooms, 10.5 gms of Erimin 5 and 9.17 gms of yaba pills.

Speaking in a press conference here, he said the couple was nabbed along with three local men and two women including a Chinese national aged 39 to 48.

According to Razarudin, the husband and wife were believed to be the mastermind of the syndicate which has been active in smuggling and distributing drugs since mid-year.

“These drugs are believed to be smuggled in from neighbouring countries through the northern peninsula to be distributed to local and international markets.

“The houses raided were used to repack the drugs. We estimate all the drugs seized can be used by 587,222 addicts in the country,” he said.

Razarudin said six of the suspects, including the married couple, tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine, while five of them had drug-related criminal records.

He said five cars worth RM363,000; RM6,870 in cash, a necklace worth RM1,300 and 11 bank accounts totalling RM318,431 were also seized.

All the individuals have been remanded from Oct 22 until tomorrow under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama