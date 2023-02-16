Married couple among three suspects arrested for drug trafficking

BATU PAHAT: A married couple were among three suspects detained by police on suspicion of drug trafficking in this district and Kluang.

Batu Pahat district police chief, ACP Ismail Dollah said the couple was arrested at a house in Taman Utama, Yong Peng, near here at 7 pm last Monday.

He said when police raided the house, methamphetamine weighing 311.45 grammes and eramine 5 pills estimated to weigh 16.77 grammes, was found.

Ismail said following the arrest, police detained another man in front of a shophouse in Taman Kota, also in Yong Peng at about 6 pm, last Tuesday.

“Police confiscated syabu weighing about 1.8 kg which was kept in a plastic bag and 4.05 kg of the same drugs as a result of an inspection at a shophouse,“ he told reporters at the Batu Pahat district police headquarters (IPD) here today.

Ismail said the total amount of drugs confiscated weighed 5.9 kg and worth RM212,045 while the drugs can fix the cravings of about 7,000 addicts.

Also seized was RM240,000, two cars and a motorcycle.

He said all three suspects, aged between 45 and 50, would be remanded until Monday and the case investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In another case, he said a 28 year-old man was arrested after he was found with 530 ml of ketum water, 216 gm of ketum leaves and various firecrackers worth RM20,000 at a house in Taman Bukit Tropika, Yong Peng, yesterday. - Bernama