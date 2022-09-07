Married couple arrested, 20kg drug seized

ALOR SETAR: Police arrested a married couple and seized about 20 kilogrammes of ganja, valued at RM50,000, in a raid in Kuala Kedah last Sunday.

Kota Setar district police chief ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said the 33-year-old man and his wife, aged 39, both locals, were arrested after the police found two bags containing dried plants in compressed form, believed to be ganja, which was wrapped in a transparent plastic sheet, in their car.

The police had been monitoring the area for 20 minutes before the couple entered the area in a Proton Saga car, he told a press conference today.

He said the male suspect, who is a fisherman and with a previous record for a drug-related offence, and his wife, a cleaner, were believed to use rented vehicles to carry out their activities to avoid detection by the police.

Following their arrest, Ahmad Shukri said the police also seized the couple’s Chevrolet car and a Yamaha motorcycle.

They are in remand until Sept 11 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act, he added.